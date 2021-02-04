Drug suspect surrenders after standoff with deputies at home

NEWS RELEASE: On February 4, 2021, at 11:40 am, deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were at 58 Sanville School Rd., Bassett, VA, attempting to locate a wanted person. While at that residence, they observed the wanted subject, Jamie Lee Ore outside the home. When the deputy approached Ore, he fled into the house.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Ore, but he refused to exit the home. A search warrant was obtained to enter the residence where Ore was living. A tactical team and negotiators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assembled at the home. Negotiators were able to make contact with Ore. Ore communicated through an open window and agreed to come outside and surrender. At approximately 1:30 pm, Ore exited the home and was taken into custody by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team without incident.

Jamie Lee Ore, 30, of 58 Sanville School Rd., Bassett, VA, was taken into custody on five outstanding charges.

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance

4 counts (felony)

Contempt of court (misdemeanor)

He is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.