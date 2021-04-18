Drug dog “Maxx” helps nab meth, illegal firearm, 3 suspects

NEWS RELEASE: On Friday evening, April 16, 2021, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the McCoy area of the county for a suspicious vehicle, which was trespassing on private property. Deputies located the vehicle, which was occupied by three adults and following a brief interaction, the deputies requested the assistance of narcotics K9 Maxx. When the K9 was deployed it alerted on the vehicle and subsequently a search was conducted.
Located within the vehicle was:
•Illegal firearm
•Approximately one quarter pound of methamphetamine•Heroin•Distribution equipment
•Cash
The three adults were arrested on the scene and charged with multiple offenses and are being held without bond. Zachary R. Moran, 25 of Elliston:
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a concealed weapon
Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Ashley D. Poff, 33 of Radford:
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of firearm while Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II narcotic
Possession of a Schedule I or II substance (Heroin)
Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g
Possess controlled paraphernalia
Elizabeth N. Hinkley, 28 of Radford
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic(Methamphetamine)
Possession of a concealed weapon
Possession of a Schedule I or II substance (Methamphetamine)
Conspiracy Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine >=100g