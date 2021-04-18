Drug dog “Maxx” helps nab meth, illegal firearm, 3 suspects

NEWS RELEASE:

On Friday evening, April 16, 2021, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the McCoy area of the county for a suspicious vehicle, which was trespassing on private property. Deputies located the vehicle, which was occupied by three adults and following a brief interaction, the deputies requested the assistance of narcotics K9 Maxx. When the K9 was deployed it alerted on the vehicle and subsequently a search was conducted.