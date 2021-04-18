Martinsville man shot dead at home he was visiting

NEWS RELEASE: On April 17, 2021, at approximately 8:42 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 1163 Jarrett Dr., Bassett, VA. Deputies arrived on the scene and encountered the suspect outside of the residence. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies entered the residence and located the victim lying on the floor. The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest. The Henry County Department of Public Safety also responded to the residence, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Kaleb Tremaine Greene, 24, of Maple St., Martinsville, VA. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia, where an autopsy will be performed.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Kaleb Greene was visiting the home located at 1163 Jarrett Dr. Greene was involved in an argument inside of the house when the suspect, Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, of 1136 Jarrett Dr., Bassett, VA produced a firearm and shot Greene. Greene and Dillard were acquainted with each other.

Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.