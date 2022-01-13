Driver absences could impact Roanoke City school buses

From Roanoke City Public School District: The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports we are currently at record-high community transmission rates in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD). As a result, please know we expect transportation delays in the coming days due to an increased number of bus driver absences.

Our partners at Durham School Services communicate transportation delays to the best of their ability. If you receive a robocall about your student’s bus, please listen carefully and know this is an estimate. We understand this is frustrating to hear, and please know we are working with Durham, and they are doing everything they can to keep bus routes on schedule while also keeping our students and staff safe.

If you have the ability over the next couple of weeks to provide alternative transportation for your student(s), please consider doing so. If you do drive, please be sure to double-check your school’s procedures for car riders.

Thank you for your patience, cooperation, and support of Roanoke City Public Schools. If you have questions, please contact Durham School Services at (540) 970.3000.