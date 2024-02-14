Home
Dress for success; support Boys and Girls Clubs at same time
Published
February 14, 2024
|
By
Gene Marrano
Between now and March 10 if you feel like a shopping spree for clothing or home fashions is in order, it can also be for a good cause that helps local schoolchildren enrolled in Boys and Girls Clubs programs. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
