Dr Pepper Park calendar to expand in 2020

| By

The 2019 season at Dr Pepper Park next to the Walnut Avenue Bridge draws to a close with an outdoor movie – “Almost Famous” – this Friday night, and the tribute band KISS-America on October 11. Park president Waynette Anderson said live in-studio this morning the park will expand its events calendar next year, beginning with more tribute band nights. That includes the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, “Rumours.” 11 national acts to date have contacted her about 2020 dates as well. Anderson and the City of Roanoke are also gearing up for Dr. Pepper Day downtown on October 24. Hear the complete conversation with Waynette Anderson below:

9-25 Dr Pepper Park update