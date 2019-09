After Prom Grand Finale is a winner, receives $25,000 grant

| By

The After Prom Grand Finale has won a $25,000 grant that its leaders say is needed to continue the program next year. Thousands of on-line votes helped it secure one of 40 grants from the State farm Neighborhood Assist program. The after prom event provides incentives for teens to stay to the end of their after-prom party by giving away a car.

Click here for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist home page.