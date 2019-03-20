Dozens of dead animals found in woman’s freezer — again

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Authorities in Virginia say a Virginia Beach woman has once again been found to be in possession of dozens of dead animals. The Virginian-Pilot reports authorities responding to the home Monday found more than 100 dead animals, 24 live cats and a live dog. Animal Control Supervisor Meghan Conti says the dead animals had been stored in freezers or in a plastic container in the garage, where they decomposed beyond recognition. This isn’t the first time so many dead creatures were found at a home belonging to Lisa D. Ross, who wasn’t immediately reached for comment. In 2009, Ross’ son was linked to a plot to kill high school students. Authorities searching her home for weapons found 120 cats, half were dead. Similar discoveries happened again in 2012 and 2013.