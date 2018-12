Downtown Roanoke Subway restaurant closed abruptly

A notice posted on the door of the Subway in downtown Roanoke says that the location is closed. It says in part that the Subway at the corner of South Jefferson Street and Salem Avenue closed after 24 years “due to unavoidable circumstances.” The posting continues to say that the owner hopes to open another Subway location nearby in the future, but the right location has not presented itself.