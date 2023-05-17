Downtown nightspot to honor local musician who who died at 36

A popular Roanoke nightspot is set to honor a local musical mainstay who recently passed away. Martin’s Downtown will hold a special show Thursday honoring Joey Feazell. He played numerous shows at Martin’s and elsewhere over the last 12 years or so, first with the Riverbank Ramblers and later with J.E. Feazell & th’ Dive Bar Stars. He died over the weekend at age 36. Jason Martin is Director of Operations at Martin’s:

The special show remembering Feazell begins Thursday night at 9:30. Any local musicians wishing to pay tribute are invited to perform. There is no admission charge, but Martin says all proceeds from a donation jar will help Feazell’s family meet final expenses.