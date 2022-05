Downed tree causes major structural damage

| By

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2500 block of Creston Ave SW at 9:14 a.m. for a report of a tree falling on a house. Crews arrived to find major structural and property damage. Fire-EMS personnel performed hazard and structural stability assessments before turning the property over to the property owner. Two residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

(No cause given yet, although prolonged heavy rain can uproot trees from saturated ground and bring them down)