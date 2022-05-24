Possible exposure to Hepatitis A at Tuco’s

| By

(ROANOKE, Va.) – On Monday, May 23, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCHAD) received a new report of an employee of a local food establishment who has been infected with hepatitis A. The local health department dispatched the environmental health team to Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje, 416 Salem Ave. in Roanoke to conduct a comprehensive inspection and to interview key personnel. The restaurant’s management team is fully cooperating with the investigation. Based on the inspection and interviews, it was determined that there is no significant risk of exposure to the public since it was determined the individual did not directly handle food.

Out of an abundance of caution and given the high level of sensitivity to the current hepatitis A outbreak in our community, the Roanoke City Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccine to anyone who ate at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje between May 3-15, 2022. Hepatitis A vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last at the Roanoke Health Department, located on the 2nd Floor at 1502 Williamson Rd:

Thursday, May 26, 3-6p.m.

Friday, May 27, 8:30-11:30a.m.

Friday, May 27, 1-4p.m.

“While we are saddened to announce another case connected to a current hepatitis A outbreak in our area, we believe this potential exposure is low risk for the public. Still, the hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for all, and may be available through your provider or pharmacist. Individuals who are uninsured or underinsured are encouraged to reach out to RCAHD local health departments for vaccine opportunities,” said RCAHD Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.