Dogs like cicadas, and that is not a good thing

If you are taking a dog along with you to areas north of us teeming with cicadas right now, a Virginia Tech veterinarian says it is a really good idea to keep close eye on your four-legged friend. The cicadas are swarming in many areas from northern Virginia to parts of nearby states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dogs have plenty of reasons to be interested in them, and that can be a problem, especially for smaller dogs — and for those of any size that might eat a lot of cicadas. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: