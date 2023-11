Does Israel have an exit strategy?

| By

Even though there is a cease fire in Israel’s war against Hamas, a Virginia Tech Foreign Policy expert says at this point Israel doesn’t appear to have a plan for what comes next. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno explains.

As hostages are being released in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the international community continues to call for a future that includes two states. A middle-east expert says three things need to happen to make that a reality. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.