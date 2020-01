Docs for Morgan back to raise funds for VTCSOM students

| By

The Docs for Morgan basketball game that pits Virginia-Tech School of Medicine students against Carilion Clinic doctors and residents has raised more than $400,000 since 2012 for student scholarships. Its back at Patrick Henry High School tomorrow night, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

