“Doc at 100” will raise funds for Friends of the Blue Ridge

Its mission has changed slightly but now Friends of the Blue Ridge – they dropped “Parkway” from from the title – still has to raise money as a non-profit. Now the memory of a legendary traditional music giant will help Friends do that during a “Blue Ridge Jamboree.” WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

