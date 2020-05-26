DMV: Finding plexiglass is the challenge in reopening offices

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reopened five more customer service centers today – including Lynchburg. This comes eight days after it reopened the first nine offices, including the one in Roanoke. The DMV plans to have all up and running again by late July, but for now, it is by appointment only and for a limited number of transactions that are usually not possible on line or by mail. The department faces one challenge in particular in plans to re-open them all, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

