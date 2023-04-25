DMV Debuts Refreshed Virginia Driver’s License and ID Card Design

| By

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is releasing a refreshed design of Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new credentials incorporate the next generation of enhanced security features that are resistant to counterfeiting and illustrate the beauty of iconic Virginia imagery. While the current credential offers a view of the outside of the Virginia State Capitol, the new card takes Virginians inside for a look at the magnificent rotunda dome. Nature lovers will spot in the new design the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”

Some features remain the same as the previous cards issued since 2009. Banner colors are distinct for rapid recognition. The driver’s license banner is blue, and the ID card banner is green. Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults are still horizontal and cards issued to those under age 21 are vertical for easy identification.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design. Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.

See Additional card designs below:

Under 21 Driver’s License, Non-REAL ID Compliant

Under 21 Identification Card, REAL ID Compliant