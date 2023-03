Divorce, blended families “Community Conversation” tomorrow

Hustle Haven Yoga and Pilates Fitness Center in downtown Roanoke is hosting the next of its “Community Conversations” tomorrow. Owner London Ray-Dykstra says this event will be all about divorce, blended families, and step-parenting.

The conversation will be held at Community High School Auditorium tomorrow from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. There is a 10-dollar admission price that covers refreshments and benefits the non-profit Huddle Up Moms.