Did those nursing home patients die from COVID-19 or with it?

| By

South Roanoke Nursing Home reports ten residents who tested COVID-19 positive have died in recent days — but the Virginia Department of Health reports no COVID-19 deaths at all in Roanoke City. Health officials say attending physicians must list a primary cause of death on certificates, and those are often heart or lung-related among nursing home patients. We do not know whether these specific certificates indicate patients died from COVID-19 or list it as a contributing factor. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

05-06 Death Certificates Wrap-WEB