Dept of Health holds hearing on LewisGale’s NICU petition

A hearing on LewisGale’s latest attempt to win approval for a Neonatal intensive care unit lasted just over an hour today. Physicians, Salem City officials, two state senators, the local Chamber of Commerce and mothers who gave birth at LewisGale Medical Center – but then saw their babies transported across town to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital – all spoke in favor of establishing a “NICU” at LewisGale. The Virginia Department of Health conducted the hearing at Salem’s public library. A decision on LewisGale’s 4th attempt to open a NICU is not expected before next month. Jennifer Kidder lost her premature infant to a brain tumor. Kidder’s own transportation to Carilion was complicated by her C-section, which was needed to deliver her ailing baby.

