Record number of West Nile Virus cases this year in Virginia

| By

Virginia has seen a record number of West Nile Virus cases this year, and until the first frost arrives, the threat for more remains. 38 cases have been reported in 2018 — most of them are in urban areas, where breeding grounds abound for the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus. Homeowners are urged to make sure there is no standing water in things like wheelbarrows, buckets or kiddie pools. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-09 West Nile Wrap2-WEB