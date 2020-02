Denton: Virginia electoral votes should be awarded by Congressional district

| By

The House of Delegates has approved a bill designed to award Virginia electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote — not Virginia’s. Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton says the state should not cede its presidential vote impact to larger states like New York and California, but does support awarding Virginia’s electoral votes by Congressional district. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

02-13 Electoral Votes Wrap1-WEB