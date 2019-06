Denton: Va. Democratic primary winners lean more left than before

It’s on to November now for General Assembly candidates, and Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton says the primary results may benefit Republicans in some swing districts. He says Democratic primary winners statewide are leaning more left than before, and some GOP candidates may be able successfully portray their opponents as too far left. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

