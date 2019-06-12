Bedford County woman dies when thrown from overturned pickup

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper J.W. Staton is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash is believed to have occurred Wednesday (June 12) shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Clover Creek Road, one quarter of a mile west of Dundee Road in Bedford County. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling west on Clover Creek Road, when vehicle lost control, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as Molly Rose Clee, 29, of Huddleston, Va. Ms. Clee was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.