Demolition of a Vinton business is the start of something much bigger

Vinton town leaders say the recent demolition of a former business building is just an early part of the process to bring a new look to one of the main routes into downtown. What was Super Auto Sales building as you turned onto the South Pollard Street from Virginia Avenue is now gone. It is one of five adjacent properties there the town is working to purchase with a long-term goal in mind, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

