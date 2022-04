Democratic lawmakers kill Youngkin’s proposed gas tax moratorium

| By

Governor Youngkin’s proposed state gas tax moratorium died Wednesday in Richmond when it failed to get out of a Democratic-controlled Senate committee. The governor had proposed suspending the 26-cent tax this summer for 90 days. But Youngkin says he remains hopeful some form of a gas tax moratorium will become part of a new state budget once lawmakers can agree upon one. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: