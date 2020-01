Democratic delegate with his take on gun violence issues

| By

It promises to be the biggest “hot button” issue during the General Assembly session that convenes on Wednesday – gun control legislation and related bills. In the first of a two-part series WFIR’s Gene Marrano speaks with Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul:

1-6 Rasoul-Guns Wrap#1-WEB

Republican Delegate Chris Head weighs in here tomorrow morning on gun control issues.