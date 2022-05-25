Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

Federal feeding programs only provide two meals a day, but during its summer camp sessions Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia serves 3 to 4 meals to all day campers at multiple sites. CEO Michelle Davis says inflated food prices these days has only made things worse. Those summer campers often come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Tomorrow the 25th Annual Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids at Roanoke Country club will benefit the local Boys & Girls Clubs; to date the annual golf tournament featuring regional PGA professionals has raised more than a million dollars.