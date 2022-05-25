Bedford County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen truck, trailer.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a stolen 2005 Ford F-150, VA plate 1513XJ, along with a black 18 foot Proline/Nexhaul Trailer, VA plate 55171TM (similar to pic). It was taken from the 200 block of Bowles Street in the Stewartsville area early this morning. The truck should have a sticker in the middle of the back glass that says “Modern Muffler Custom Exhaust”.

Anyone with information please contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.