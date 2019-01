Delegate Sam Rasoul live in-studio about the 2019 General Assembly session

Roanoke delegate Sam Rasoul gets ready to go back to work in Richmond next week when the General Assembly reconvenes. Live in-studio this morning he also noted that with the fight to approve Medicaid expansion over, lower-income Virginians who need health care coverage are taking advantage of the opportunity. You can hear our extended conversation with the Democratic delegate about that and this year’s General Assembly session on the link below:

1-3 Sam Rasoul-2019 Session preview