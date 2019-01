Cline sworn in on day Democrats retake control of Congress

Two area congressmen were sworn into office today to begin their first terms. Ben Cline represents the 6th District and Denver Riggleman the 5th. Both are Republicans entering Congress on the day control in the House shifts from the GOP to the Democratic party. Cline says while stark differences exist, the two parties can work together where they agree:

Cline cited infrastructure improvements — like Interstate 81 — and economic development as likely areas of agreement between the parties.