Deer blamed for fatal crash involving tractor-trailer

State Police say a deer caused a fatal head-on accident on US 221 involving a car and tractor trailer. It happened before sunrise Monday on in Carroll County. Troopers say after the deer struck the car’s passenger side, the vehicle crossed the road into the path of the oncoming semi. 46-year-old Randall Semones of Hillsville died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

NEWS RELEASE: At 5:07 a.m. on Monday (May 2), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 221 (Floyd Pike) close to a quarter-mile north of Route 100.

A 2008 Chevrolet HHR was traveling north on Route 221 when it was struck in the passenger’s side by a deer. The HHR then crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound 2022 International tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid the HHR and struck it.

The driver of the HHR, Randall L. Semones, 46, of Hillsville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Bradley A. Bazin, 45, of Floyd, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.