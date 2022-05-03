Dawgs bow out in President’s Cup, lose 3-2 to Peoria in overtime

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs lost in overtime tonight 3-2 to the Peoria Rivermen, which claimed the SPHL championship 3 games to 1. Roanoke led for most of the contest before Peoria tied it at 2-2 in the third period and then won it early in the first 15 minute overtime period, in front of 3500 in attendance at the Berglund Center The 8th seeded Dawgs “weren’t supposed to be here,” said broadcaster Mitch Stewart, after the Rail Yard Dawgs beat the top two seeds in the SPHL playoffs before bowing out tonight in front of loyal fans that chanted “lets go Dawgs,” as Peoria celebrated their first league championship on the ice.