Deadline nears to claim $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Roanoke

NEWS RELEASE: Would you throw away $100,000? Someone may be in danger of doing just that. A Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the June 21 night drawing to win the game’s $100,000 top prize. Since then, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize. By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. (close of business) on Wednesday, December 18. The ticket was bought at Smokers Choice, located at 3515 Franklin Road SW in Roanoke. The winning numbers for that drawing were 4-17-18-30-31. Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades. Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at the Virginia Lottery’s Roanoke Valley Customer Service Center at 1287 Towne Square Boulevard in Roanoke.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Roanoke City received more than $14.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019.