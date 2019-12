10th Street NW paving project not quite done yet – soon

Some may recall December 4 – today – as the promised date for the completion of the 10th Street northwest Roanoke paving project. But its not quite done and Jason Bond with VDOT says blame it in part on bad weather. Bond says VDOT is reducing their payment to the contractor for missing today’s deadline. The paving and utility replacement project has tested the patience of many local residents in the northwest community around 10th Street.

