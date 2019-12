Greenways Commission gets AEP grant to cover website redesign

The Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission will be revamping its website to make it more attractive and user-friendly. That costs money and today American Electric Power awarded Pathfinders for Greenways $30,000 to cover that cost. Larry Jackson with AEP in Roanoke presented Pathfinders with a “big check”. The Greenways Commission also wants public feedback about its greenways.org website. You can fill out a short survey about that online.

12-4 AEP-Greenway Check