Dawgs tie 1st round series against Quad City with two late goals

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored two late goals in the 3rd period on Friday night in a comeback 3-2 over the Quad City Storm to tie their SPHL first playoff round series at 1-1. The two teams will face off at the Berglund Center again on Saturday night in the deciding Round 1 game. The Dawgs came back twice to tie the score against the Storm on their way to a victory.