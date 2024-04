Blue Ridge Marathon adding color-coded weather alert system

We are one week away from the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon weekend – “America’s Toughest Road Races.” Last year the races – a full marathon, a half marathon and 10k – were officially canceled about 80 minutes in, due to a brief thunderstorm period. Kait Pedigo (left in photo) with Roanoke Outside says next Saturday they’ll launch a new weather alert system. Hear the complete conversation below about race weekend: