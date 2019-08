Data-sharing platform on opioids coming to Roanoke Valley

On a stop in Roanoke today Governor Northam announced that data-sharing via “Virginia’s Framework for Addiction Analysis and Recovery” – or FAACT, will expand to the Roanoke Valley. In the Shenandoah Valley a pilot program has shown it to be effective in helping fight the opioid crisis. The Roanoke Valley Collective Response that includes the Urgent Love initiative will use the data collected for strategic planning in fighting the opioid crisis.

