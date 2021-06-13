Dallas Baptist rallies past Virginia 6-5 in super regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning on Saturday and Dallas Baptist rallied for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather.

It was the Patriots’ first win in a super-regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.

Dallas Baptist (41-16) erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and sixth innings and Benefield’s homer in the seventh made it 6-5. Ray Gaither (3-2) struck out four in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win for Dallas Baptist.

Peyton Sherlin took the mound in the top of the ninth after striking out two in a scoreless eighth, but lightning was detected in the area. DBU’s Zane Russell took the mound in Sherlin’s place when play resumed and retired three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk to record his second save of the season.

Zach Messinger (3-2) gave up two runs in two innings and got the loss for the Cavaliers (33-25). Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof homered and Devin Ortiz had a three-run double in Virginia’s five-run fifth.

