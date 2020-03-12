CS boys, LB girls to play for titles in near-empty gyms

| By

The Cave Spring boys and Lord Botetourt girls basketball teams will play their state championship games Friday evening before very small audiences. The VHSL has decided to conduct all Friday and Saturday games only before immediate family, essential tournament staff, and credentialed media.

From the VHSL: Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the VHSL Basketball Tournament is announcing that all games for Friday and Saturday will be played with only direct family members in the stands from both teams due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. [Thursday’s] schedule will go as planned. Each participating school will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center.