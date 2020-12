COVID numbers from “Near Southwest Region”

Updated numbers COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for the “Near Southwest Region” – which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and the Salem VA Center as of today: 305 Hospitalized for COVID-19, 67 ICU patients and 37 on ventilator patients. 38 other patients under investigation are awaiting results. That’s 20 more COVID patients in the hospital than a week ago, and 13 more on ventilators.