Carilion ICU nurse one of first to receive COVID vaccine

Carilion Clinic is not only now vaccinating its frontline workers, it is also one of a handful of health care systems in the state that is distributing the COVID vaccine to other providers without the cold storage facilities. Carilion ICU nurse Mary Rogers was one of the first employees vaccinated today; saying she was “excited,” to be part of the rollout process. Rogers has worked in the COVID ICU at Carilion since March.

