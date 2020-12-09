COVID hospitalizations increase slightly; ventilator patients decline

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment rose slightly in the past week among the health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia. Collectively, they report 285 such cases as of today, up five from a week ago. Conversely, the number of patients using ventilators has fallen slightly; last week, the number was 30, and as of today, its is 24. The health systems reporting these numbers are Carilion, LewisGale, Salem VA, Lynchburg-based Centra and Southside-based Sovah. There is no specific breakdown by particular health care system.