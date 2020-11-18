COVID hospitalizations in region reach new high

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in our region has reached its highest point of the year. Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report 208 patients hospitalized right now with COVID-19. 36 of that number are under intensive care, and 22 are on ventilators. In addition, 26 other hospitalized patients are “under investigation awaiting results”.

The health systems now reporting these numbers each Wednesday are Carilion, LewisGale, Salem VA Medical Center, Lynchburg-based Centra and Southside-based Sovah. Their coverage area also includes parts of the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. They are collectively referring to their area as “Near Southwest”, and these numbers are separate and apart from designated Virginia Department of Health districts and regions.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 208

ICU patients: 36

Ventilator patients: 22

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 26

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 203

ICU patients: 38

Ventilator patients: 18

Hospitalized PUIs: 35

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 186

ICU patients: 40

Ventilator patients: 22

Hospitalized PUIs: 32

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 200

– ICU patients: 50

– Ventilator patients: 27

Hospitalized PUIs: 46