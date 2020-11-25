Fatal shooting: Richmond suspect, Petersburg victim at Lynchburg hotel

| By

UPDATE: – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested Ishmael Bailey, 24, of Richmond in connection with last night’s homicide. He is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The deceased has been identified as Lamark Andrae Williams, 48 , of Petersburg.

PREVIOUS NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Super 8 Motel this evening. On November 24, 2020 at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the Super 8 Motel at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road for a report of a shooting. One individual was found deceased with a single gunshot wound. A suspect was taken into custody on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.