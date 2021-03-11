COVID cases at VT decline — after late February peak

COVID-19 case numbers at Virginia Tech are now declining – after peaking much later than most places off campus. It comes as the university tries to balance controlling the virus with making campus life more tolerable. Across Virginia and much of country, COVID-19 cases peaked just after the holidays in early January. At Virginia Tech, that did not occur until late February, about a month after students had returned to campus for the spring semester. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for the Virginia Tech COVID dashboard.