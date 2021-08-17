COVID booster shot could be on the way

Reports are now surfacing that the Biden Administration may soon recommend a COVID booster shot – a third dose – with that program getting underway as soon as next month. The rollout could also include those mass vaccinations clinics again. During her weekly teleconference today Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow says this region will be ready. The recommendation is to stay with the vaccine administered previously – either Pfizer or Moderna – but mix-and-match is okay said Morrow. No booster shot for the J+J vaccine has been approved yet. The immuno-compromised could be first in line.