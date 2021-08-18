Potentially toxic algae bloom at popular area forest pond

By

Signs warning of an algae bloom are going up around a popular Montgomery County forest pond. The bloom did not yet test at dangerous levels, but state health officials say the potential harm is there for people — and moreso for pets. Similar blooms in other states sometimes can and do turn quite toxic to dogs that drink the water. The blooms can lead to illness among humans as well, so while kayaking and canoeing remain fine in Pandapas Pond, you are urged to avoid any contact with the water. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: